Ignazio Cassis (left) and Guy Parmelin (right) shake hands after their election as vice-president and president of Switzerland on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

On Wednesday, the minister from the Swiss People’s Party was elected president for 2026 with 203 votes out of 210 valid ballots , a record since the beginning of the century. Radical-Liberal Party minister Ignazio Cassis was elected vice-president with 144 votes out of 190 valid ballots.

The 66-year-old Parmelin will preside over the government next year, succeeding the Radical-Liberal from St. Gallen Karin Keller-Sutter. This will be the second term as president for the politician from canton Vaud.

In his address to Parliament, Parmelin defended dialogue and emphasised that Switzerland’s diversity is also its strength. “Our society does not need value judgments about the position of others but respect for those who think differently. Differences of opinion make us move forward,” he said.

According to many observers, this mandate looks like the last lap of the track for the politician. US tariffs, bilateral relations with the EU and the People’s Party’s “No to 10 million Swiss” initiative are likely to be the big issues that will keep Parmelin busy during his year as president.