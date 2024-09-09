Switzerland breaks medal record at 2024 Paralympics

With 21 medals, Switzerland experienced the most successful Games of this millennium. As in Tokyo in 2021, Switzerland expected 14 spots on the podium. Athletics queen Catherine Debrunner outshone everyone with five gold medals and one silver.
In the national rankings, China won again with 94 gold, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals ahead of Great Britain (49/44/31) and the USA (36/42/27). Switzerland followed in 15th place.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
