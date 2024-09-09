Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland breaks medal record at 2024 Paralympics

Athlete
Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland poses with her six medals during the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics Games in Paris, France, Sunday, September 8, 2024. Keystone / Ennio Leanza
The 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris have come to an end. Four weeks after the end of the Olympic Games, the flame of the Paralympics also went out at 9.58 pm on Sunday in the Stade de France.

Keystone-SDA

With 21 medals, Switzerland experienced the most successful Games of this millennium. As in Tokyo in 2021, Switzerland expected 14 spots on the podium. Athletics queen Catherine Debrunner outshone everyone with five gold medals and one silver.

+ Swiss athletes grab marathon double gold at Paralympics

In the national rankings, China won again with 94 gold, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals ahead of Great Britain (49/44/31) and the USA (36/42/27). Switzerland followed in 15th place.

