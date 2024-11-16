The Week in Switzerland

Dear Swiss Abroad,

I am pleased to bring you this week’s overview of the most important issues affecting Switzerland.

The residents of the village of Brienz-Brinzauls in canton Graubünden have no choice: they must leave their homes by Sunday at the latest and likely won’t be able to return for several months. This is due to a hazard looming atop the mountain—a huge mass of rock that has shifted dangerously since last year’s landslide, now forcing an evacuation of the entire village.

In today’s briefing, we also cover next week’s federal vote. On November 24, voters in Switzerland and abroad will cast their ballots on four key proposals. We also highlight a positive step forward for Swiss researchers from the European Commission, a study on smartphone addiction, and Switzerland’s improved ranking in digital competitiveness.

I hope you enjoy reading this edition!