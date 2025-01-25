The Week in Switzerland

Switzerland also drew the attention of the global media this week. The crème de la crème of business and politics gathered in the canton Graubünden resort town of Davos for the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF).

The return of Trump was a central theme at the event. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile warned that “the world risks moving forward without Europe,” while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen remarked: “The rules are changing, and even if we don’t like it, we must prepare for it.”

Trump’s speech to the WEF on Thursday, delivered virtually, was highly anticipated. He reiterated his tariff threats and invited businesses to relocate to the US to benefit from what he called “the lowest taxes on the planet.” However, he warned that companies choosing to operate elsewhere would face tariffs “running into the trillions.”

The WEF serves as a platform for high-level negotiations, which is why six of Switzerland’s seven Federal Councillors attended this year. Their presence provided an opportunity to restart talks with the US on a free trade agreement – negotiations which stalled under Joe Biden but gained traction during Trump’s first term.