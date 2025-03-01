The Week in Switzerland
Dear Swiss Abroad,
It was not difficult to identify the main theme of the past week. Almost every day, news headlines have cast a shadow over the already challenging final days of Defence Minister Viola Amherd's tenure.
In this selection, we report on Alain Berset's media comeback, a study on anti-Muslim sentiment, and record highs on the Swiss stock market.
Enjoy your reading!
Defence Minister Viola Amherd will be stepping down from her post at the end of March, but her final days in office are proving stormy.
On Tuesday, the German-language daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) announced the resignations of the head of the army, Thomas Süssli, and the head of the intelligence service, Christian Dussey.
The problem? The double resignation was revealed before the official announcement scheduled for Wednesday. The leak caused quite a stir in ‘Federal Bern’ and even prompted the defence ministry to file a criminal complaint against an unknown person.
Audits published on Monday by the Swiss Federal Audit Office revealed management problems and massive fraud at RUAG, the government-owned arms company. According to an investigation by the German-language public broadcaster SRF, losses could amount to tens of millions of Swiss francs.
The list of recent setbacks at the defence ministry is long: cost overruns on the future fighter aircraft, IT problems, unfinished projects, inoperable new drones, etc. But the crisis at RUAG appears to be the final straw, provoking strong political reactions. The political left is particularly incensed, calling for a parliamentary committee of enquiry to be set up.
The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, was in Geneva on Tuesday to attend a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. It was an opportunity for the former Swiss President to outline his priorities in a tense international context.
Berset made a solemn appeal for the defence of universal values. In a world marked by rising tensions, he emphasised the need for dialogue, even if key players remain absent.
The American Vice President, J.D. Vance, recently sparked controversy by claiming that freedom of expression was in decline in Europe. But regarding US-Europe tensions, Berset urged patience. “There are differences of tone and approach, but in the end, we share common values. We need to give things time to settle down,” he said.
On the war in Ukraine, Berset outlined three priorities: justice, child protection, and reconstruction. He also reaffirmed the Council of Europe’s determination to prosecute those responsible for war crimes and ensure justice for victims. “Our stance is clear: no to impunity,” he declared.
Anti-Muslim sentiment is a reality in Switzerland, according to a survey presented in Bern on Thursday. The survey was conducted by the Swiss Centre for Islam and Society at the University of Fribourg on behalf of the Swiss Federal Federal Commission against Racism.
The 80-page analysis looks at the real-life experiences of people who suffer stereotyping and discrimination. The survey shows that in 2019, 35% of Muslims in Switzerland said they had experienced discrimination. This religious group is more likely to face unemployment, particularly women wearing the headscarf.
The study also shows that more than a third of Swiss residents have strong reservations about Muslims, while an equivalent proportion reject negative statements about them.
To combat anti-Muslim sentiment, the authors of the study recommend focusing on education, as schools play “a central role in the fight against discrimination”. They also recommend raising awareness among various players such as the administration, the media and politicians.
The influence of politics on business and finance was evident again last week. On Monday, the Swiss stock market briefly hit an all-time high of over 13,000 points. The markets reacted positively to the legislative victory of conservatives in Germany the previous day, an election seen as crucial amid European uncertainty regarding Donald Trump’s United States.
Nonetheless, markets are beginning to show signs of nervousness over the risk of a trade war with the US. Bitcoin plummeted on Tuesday, dropping below the $90,000 mark and dragging other cryptocurrencies down with it. The entire crypto sector lost around 10% of its value.
In the wake of the Tesla and artificial intelligence boom, concerns about a potential US stock market bubble bursting are growing. Meanwhile, economic insecurity continues to drive gold prices to record highs.
LeaBarring any further upheavals at the defence ministry, the coming political week should be relatively calm. However, the race to succeed Viola Amherd in the March 12 election is entering its final stretch, with the two candidates set to be interviewed by the Association of Swiss Military Societies.d
Economically, the week will be more eventful, featuring the release of 2024 financial results from major Swiss companies, including Sandoz, as well as an annual conference on price monitoring.
Culturally, Switzerland will be alive with carnival festivities. The week will also see the launch of the 2025 tours of the Knie and Helvetia circuses, along with the presentation of the 39th edition of the Fribourg International Film Festival.
Translated from French with DeepL/amva
