The Week in Switzerland

Defence Minister Viola Amherd will be stepping down from her post at the end of March, but her final days in office are proving stormy.

On Tuesday, the German-language daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) announced the resignations of the head of the army, Thomas Süssli, and the head of the intelligence service, Christian Dussey.

The problem? The double resignation was revealed before the official announcement scheduled for Wednesday. The leak caused quite a stir in ‘Federal Bern’ and even prompted the defence ministry to file a criminal complaint against an unknown person.

Audits published on Monday by the Swiss Federal Audit Office revealed management problems and massive fraud at RUAG, the government-owned arms company. According to an investigation by the German-language public broadcaster SRF, losses could amount to tens of millions of Swiss francs.

The list of recent setbacks at the defence ministry is long: cost overruns on the future fighter aircraft, IT problems, unfinished projects, inoperable new drones, etc. But the crisis at RUAG appears to be the final straw, provoking strong political reactions. The political left is particularly incensed, calling for a parliamentary committee of enquiry to be set up.