The week in Switzerland

The key international story this week was the cessation of fighting in Gaza and the release of the last Israeli hostages. But the Middle East crisis continues to dominate Swiss headlines.

The pro-Palestinian protest in Bern last Saturday, which caused millions of francs in damage and left several injured, remains at the centre of public debate. Calls are growing for tougher measures against violent demonstrators, while organisers have accused the police of “brutality”.

Meanwhile, a coalition of NGOs and left-wing politicians launched a popular initiative to have Switzerland recognise the State of Palestine – an issue that could one day be decided at the ballot box. For now, the federal government says the conditions are not met, particularly with regard to security.

On the humanitarian front, Swiss Solidarity has taken advantage of the ceasefire to launch a new fundraising campaign. “Swiss solidarity is more essential than ever to help the exhausted civilian population,” said the foundation.