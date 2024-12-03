Today in Switzerland

In an interview with the NZZ, Caminada (pictured) says Swiss cuisine can be seen in all the regional specialities. “But apart from perhaps fondue, there’s no typical Swiss dish that epitomises the whole country.” This has made it difficult to position Switzerland internationally as a food destination, he says. Nevertheless, “we have many great restaurants in Switzerland and the highest density of Michelin stars in the world”.

He sees the reasons for this as consistency, the quality of training and the dual system with apprenticeships. “You can go to a pub in Switzerland today and get something good. You rarely find that kind of consistency abroad outside capital cities, maybe in South America or Italy,” Caminada says. What’s more, “we’re really good hosts in Switzerland”.

Zurich food critic Pascal Grob, who runs the Züri isst (Zurich eats) blog for restaurant guide Gault-Millau, also praises the quality of Swiss cuisine. Grob says that Zurich is an international insider tip and that you also get a lot for your money in Zurich.