Today in Switzerland

Cate Riley appeared to be facing a mountain bigger than the Matterhorn, but she never gave up. Cate was born Margrith in Australia in 1970 to Swiss parents. But their relationship did not last long. As a single parent, her mother felt compelled to give her daughter up for adoption.

Her foster family renamed her Catherine Nicole. After seeing her adoption files for the first time in 1991, she began searching for her birth parents. Six years later, she found them both. Since then, she has had only one wish: to become Swiss.

But she was up against Swiss bureaucracy. She experienced repeated setbacks, as she told my colleague Melanie Eichenberger. But now, with the help of a lawyer in Switzerland, she was able to prove that she had never actually lost her citizenship and was therefore entitled to a Swiss passport. A happy ending? “I’ll probably only realise it when I hold the passport in my hand,” she said.