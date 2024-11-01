Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?
Until 1953, if a Swiss woman married a foreigner, she automatically lost her Swiss citizenship.
Until 1992, if a Swiss woman married a foreigner, she had to declare to the civil registry office that she wished to retain her nationality. Failure to do so resulted in the loss of her Swiss citizenship, and her children would not be able to become Swiss citizens.
Did you lose or give up Swiss citizenship? Or did you become a Swiss citizen?
What impact has this had on your life?
Tell us your story.
I became Swiss because I was born in Switzerland and both my parents were Swiss. In a certain sense, I am grateful for this coincidence. But I am absolutely not particularly proud of this coincidental fact. A country like Switzerland, which has a strong connection to the ideals of the Enlightenment "Pestalozzi, J.J. Rousseau, Albert Schweizer" etc. is no longer in a position to stand unequivocally and unconditionally, with a loud voice, behind fundamental human rights, freedom and peace rights, should be avoided. Friederich Dürrenmatt once called this state a state in ruins and even compared it to a "prison, not quite as bad as Gaza". Legally, I am a citizen of the Swiss Confederation and have a passport. In human terms, I have become a citizen of the world and am happy and content even without Switzerland. That's why I live abroad and no longer have to fight for money every day. I'm sure there are now some "good" Swiss people who would love to take away my citizenship. I invite the lost Swiss to stay where they are, you always take yourself with you wherever you go and Switzerland is certainly not the land where "milk and honey" flow, even if it is a unique and magnificent landscape. I wish you all much joy and happiness in YOUR current home country.
Can you explain the following to me, Mrs M. Eichenberger?
A woman called "Matteerhorncindy" writes - 2023-10-11-16.56...
In the article, however, the woman "Materhorn-Cindy" writes that she wants to travel to Switzerland on 24 March 2024....., so she must have written her report before 24 March 2024. How do you explain these time shifts/changes? Thank you pje
Können Sie mir, Frau M. Eichenberger folgendes erklären?
Da schreibt eine Frau "Matteerhorncindy" - 2023-10-11-16.56...
Im Beitrag schreibt aber die Frau "Materhorn-Cindy" dass sie am 24. März 2024 in die Schweiz reisen will.....also muss sie ihren Bericht schon vor dem 24. März 2024 geschrieben haben. Wie erklären Sie diese Zeitverschiebungen/Aenderungen? Danke pje
Dear Mr Ern
I don't know exactly what you mean. But I can explain to you how our debates work. Why don't you get in touch with me: melanie.eichenberger@swissinfo.ch
Lieber Herr Ern
Ich weiss nicht genau, was Sie meinen. Aber ich kann Ihnen gerne erklären, wie unsere Debatten funktionieren. Melden Sie sich doch bei mir: melanie.eichenberger@swissinfo.ch
Hello. I, too, have a question regarding reinstating Swiss citizenship.
Both maternal great-grandparents were born in Switzerland. They emigrated to San Francisco in the late 1800’s. Neither became US citizens. My grandmother’s mother died when my grandmother was at 10 (around 1903). My grandmother was then put into a local orphanage. It is my belief she would not have known Swiss law and revocation after age of 25 unless declaring such at a local consulate. Any information regarding this situation would be appreciated as I am now looking at my options going forward.
Thanks to all here!
My grandmother lost her Swiss nationality in 1934 when she married my Ecuadorian grandfather. In 1992 that nationality was returned to her shortly before her death. My father and his brothers and sister, as well as their children under 18, obtained Swiss nationality without problem. But for my generation, a longer and more complicated process had to be followed. One of my brothers was able to achieve it but I and another brother were unable to meet a complex series of requirements. For me it was very sad and frustrating not to be able to be Swiss for simple and profound reasons of blood and heritage, beyond the formal requirements related to languages and visits to Switzerland.
Thank you very much for your description. I think many descendants of Swiss nationals feel the same way. What requirements were you unable to fulfil in order to obtain citizenship?
Vielen Dank für Ihre Schilderung. Ich glaube, es geht vielen Nachkommen von Schweizer:innen so. Welche Anforderungen konnten Sie nicht erfüllen, um die Staatsbürgerschaft zu erhalten?
Would it be possible to get the law firm that they used as we have a very similar story but just in South Africa
Looking forward to hearing from you soon as we need help!
Best wishes
Astrid Carigiet
Hi everyone! I have a question pertaining to Swiss Citizenship Reinstatement, and if anyone has had a similar experience going through this process.
Does anyone have experience reinstating their Swiss citizenship AFTER the 10 year deadline without moving to Switzerland for 3 years. My mother is wondering if this is possible. She was born in the US to two Swiss nationals, and unknowingly lost her citizenship in 1991 when she married a US Citizen. She was unaware that she lost her citizenship until sometime in 2010, after the 10 year-reinstatement period passed. The law changed in 1992, allowing women to marry foreign nationals without having their citizenship revoked, so it unfortunate that she missed this by a year. Again, she was unaware that her citizenship was revoked until 2010. She is not in a place currently to move to Switzerland for 3 years to have it reinstated, but would like to regain her citizenship for emotional reasons. Her mother (still living), brother, and sister (deceased) still hold/held their citizenship. Does anyone have a similar experience?
Dear Mollysuisse
Your mother seems to be in a similar situation to Christiane Humbert:
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/business/swiss-citizenship-discrimination-against-women-continues/48504854
She regained her Swiss citizenship after the 10-year period.
Liebe Mollysuisse
Ihrer Mutter scheint es ähnlich zu gehen, wie Christiane Humbert:
https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/business/swiss-citizenship-discrimination-against-women-continues/48504854
Sie hat die Schweizer Staatsbürgerschaft nach der 10-jährigen Frist wiedererhalten.
My great-grandparents never lost their nationality, only they never returned to Switzerland.
It is unfortunate that the Swiss state has forgotten its citizens who were refugees from the war in Chile. Moreover, neither their children nor their grandchildren have any benefits today.
Good morning from Reno Nevada! I just joined because I was looking for some answers. I am planning on going to Switzerland to visit relatives in March of 2024. I was hoping to reinstate my Swiss citizenship which I let lapse many years ago. I never contacted the consulate that I married in 1979 and change my last name. Since then I have been married again and have 2 grown daughters. I did work in Switzerland in 1973-75 and still have my AHV card . I would love to reinstate my Swiss passport and citizenship under my new name and both my daughters would love to get their dual citizenship also, and maybe it’s possible also for my grandchildren, I have 3 grand sons. Both my parents were from Switzerland and immigrated to the U.S. in the late 1940s and early 1950s. I have been back to visit about 4 times, and have a brother that lives there and a few aunts and cousins that still live there. What must I do to reinstate my dual citizenship with Switzerland? I appreciate your help! Sincerely , Cindy
Hello and thank you for your comment.
Was your brother also born in the USA and does he still have Swiss citizenship?
The best place to find out is the Swiss consulate responsible for your region.
Christiane Humbert-Grossrieder's naturalization was successful, but not that of her children:
[url]https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-citizenship--discrimination-against-women-continues/48504854[/url]
Guten Tag und vielen Dank für Ihren Kommentar.
Ist ihr Bruder auch in den USA geboren und besitzt er die Schweizer Staatsbürgerschaft bis heute?
Am besten informieren Sie sich beim Schweizer Konsulat, das für Ihre Region zuständig ist.
Bei Christiane Humbert-Grossrieder hat es mit der Wiedereinbürgerung geklappt, nicht aber für ihre Kinder:
[url]https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-citizenship--discrimination-against-women-continues/48504854[/url]
Hi Cindy, do you have any updates?
I moved to New York in 1989 and have renewed my passport twice at the Consulate in New York.
In 2017 I went to the same. Consulate in New York City wanting to renew my expired Swiss passport. I handed my passport to the person at the counter and after a little while I was told that there is no information about my person and I need. To provide with an alternative ID. I then conversed in perfect. Zuridutsch with another representative of the Consulate trying to understand why my expired Swiss passport doesn’t count and how it is possible that all information about my person this very Consulate has accumulated since the mid 1990 has disappeared.
They insisted to see another ID such as a US passport. After a few more appointments spanning a few moths I obtained my birth certificate from Zurich Switzerland, but that was not sufficient I was told. Required was an additional testament on my person by my Lawyer.
So I decided here and then from inside the Consulate to call my Atterney in Zurich, as I started to explain my predicament to my Attorney the Consulate employee signed me to stop the phone call, then she went on telling me the Consulate is prepared to issue me with a new Passport.
I don’t know what made them to change their mind but I am a Swiss citizen again having been Statless for a couple of years.
This sounds like an adventurous story, luckily with a happy ending!
Das klingt nach einer abenteuerlichen Geschichte, zum Glück mit einem Happy End!
Heureusement cela a maintenant enfin été changé!
I came to Switzerland 20 years ago for my then-boyfriend-and-now-husband. At first I didn't think about applying for Swiss nationality as I thought it would complicate my life if I wanted to go visit my family back in Shanghai, China. 6 years into our marriage and after the episode of then Swiss President Moritz Leuenberger went to Libya for the Swiss hostages, my in-law parents convinced me to finally make the move.
It was comparatively easy for me. In the spring of the year I made the application, I hand-wrote a motivation/self-intro lettre in French, included my CV, all my diplomas, certificates, and papers, and sent everything to our cantonal migration office. A couple months later I was summoned to the local police office for an interview. Then my friends/references (who happen to be in different cantons, which also helped) got to write lettres to sing praises of me. By the end of the autumn, I already received the affirmative reply to my application.
However, the day I was granted the Swiss nationality, I also lost my Chinese nationality, as China doesn't accept double-nationality. Since then I applied for Chinese visa only once, except for my family and a few friends, I don't miss China very much. I prefer the free air here than there.
Before obtaining Swiss passport, travelling was much more difficult as I had to apply for a visa wherever I wanted to go. I still remember staying in the queue in a cold winter morning for an interview in front of the US embassy, or in a hot summer afternoon in the waiting room of the Italian consulate, or, answering all kinds of hard questions on my private life raised by suspicious embassy/consulate agents. Oh, I would never forget either the hostility I felt when I, the only one holding a Chinese passport among people with European passports, was singled out for a body search by a ground personnel in Heathrow. I would say, my life became easier after becoming a Swiss.
Thank you for the insight into your story.
Vielen Dank für den Einblick in Ihre Geschichte.
Hello,
I was born in 1948 to a French father and a Swiss mother, but French by marriage and having lost her Swiss citizenship! I lived in Nice for 6 years, then my parents divorced and my mother and sister moved back to Switzerland. My mother had to reapply for her Swiss nationality, and the children were allowed to remain French with a C permit, with the possibility of opting for one or the other nationality at the age of 20. At the time, military service still existed, and boys had to serve in the army on one side or the other.
Every 3 years we had to report to the French Consulate in Geneva, but I hated it because the officials were very unpleasant (very different from now) and I always felt guilty.
I kept up the feeling of belonging to my Gallic ancestors because of the poor reception at the Swiss elementary school, which on my arrival from France refused to put me in a class corresponding to my abilities, I could already read and write then, having attended public school at the age of 4.
I was so bored in class for 2 months that my mother, alerted by my conduct in class, decided to send me to the French public school in Ferney-Voltaire!
I did all my schooling in neighboring France, then in Switzerland (private international or French school) in Geneva until I passed the French baccalaureate, and at the age of 20 I decided to stay French.
After a year of biology at the University of Geneva, I decided to study medicine, but once again I was prevented from doing so by the faculty, which arbitrarily imposed a mark of 4.5 on all the propaedeutic exams (sic).
I refused, decided to apply for facilitated naturalization (thanks to my mother, who had regained her Swiss nationality after our return) and, after acquiring Italian as my 2nd language in a few months, took a supplementary Maturité fédérale.
Up until then, from the experience of "Switzerland to Lausanne", I'd felt a little more Swiss thanks to my acquisition, to pass the Maturité fédérale de notion l'histoire suisse, of which I've come to be unconditionally proud.
Since then, I've had dual nationality and two passports. I stayed in Switzerland and worked until I retired, but since the age of 21 I've had a second home in France.
Thanks to my 2 passports, I still have my Swiss pride and above all my French culture.
True double luck....
Avrilenavril
Thank you for your interesting story!
Vielen Dank für Ihre interessante Geschichte!
In Switzerland, everything can be bought. So I bought a Swiss passport. For my Swiss colleagues at work, this doesn't change a thing, and I'm still as much of a foreigner as I was before. On a personal level, knowing that I can no longer be expelled from the country for running a red light brings me a certain comfort.
When I became Swiss, a Swiss colleague, rather than say well done, said I was not a real Swiss, but a paper one. The only time I've needed to show my ID in Switzerland is in some foreigner unfriendly bars and clubs, when the doorman said I could not come in as I was not Swiss. It takes years to get citizenship, but the Swiss are not happy when you do.
Fortunately, not all Swiss are like that, dear Lynx.
Zum Glück sind nicht alle Schweizer:innen so, lieber Lynx.
My grandfather and grandmother (both Swiss) announced my father to the embassy but he was never registered in the Swiss records. Therefore he lost his Swiss citizenship due to expiration because living in the country he did not know anything about the Swiss laws. I spoke to the embassy telling them that it was announced but they ask for the note sent by my grandparents who are now deceased, 50 years ago. My father then has two options: somehow find the note (making it accessible to me) or get it back after 3 years living in Switzerland (making it impossible for me to access). It is too sad the situation, I know many Swiss from Argentina who are in the same situation. The citizenship law of 2006 has to come back!
Good day
I am very sorry to hear that you do not have access to Swiss citizenship. I assume the letter is untraceable?
Guten Tag
Es tut mir sehr leid, zu hören, dass Sie keinen Zugang haben zum Schweizer Bürgerrecht. Ich nehme an, der Brief ist unauffindbar?
I LOST A CITIZENSHIP THAT I NEVER HAD: My story is curious. I am the son of a Swiss mother who married a Polish citizen around 1947. I was born in 1950, in Brazil, and, at that time, Swiss law determined that the children of Swiss women married to foreigners were not entitled to Swiss citizenship. In 1964, my mother decided to return to Zurich and took me with her. Since I was not Swiss, I received the Niederlassung C. Later, when the population voted for equal rights for men and women, the law that denied me the right to Swiss citizenship was changed. I thought that I would now be recognized as Swiss, but no. The new citizenship law that was passed was not. The new citizenship law, passed I can no longer remember when, provided that the right to retroactive citizenship would only benefit people born after 1952. The new law, therefore, excluded me. I lived part of my adolescence and early youth in Zurich. I spoke Swiss German and have, to this day, many friends and family in that city. I returned to Brazil in 1973, that is, after being domiciled in Switzerland for nine years. If I had stayed one year longer, I could have applied for citizenship, but life took me back to Brazil before that. I returned to Switzerland in 1977, when I started working for Swiss Radio International. I lived in Bern for about 5 years. I came back to Brazil again, but continued working for the Swiss Red Cross, doing periodic missions in Mozambique. I feel half Brazilian, half Swiss, but the fact is that, after all this, when I go to Switzerland, I am just a tourist. I haven't accumulated any rights. I was and am a Swiss without citizenship. I would even like to know what my situation is, if I apply for citizenship now. If someone can recommend a specialist, I would appreciate it.
Good day Jax Black
Thank you very much for your comments. I was particularly pleased to read that you once worked for Swiss Radio International - the predecessor of SWI swissinfo.ch.
I guess I can only refer you to the [url=https://www.eda.admin.ch/countries/brazil/de/home/vertretungen/botschaft.html]Swiss Consulate in Brazil[/url] or to the[url=https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/de/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden.html] State Secretariat for Migration[/url]. Keep us posted on what information you receive.
Guten Tag Jax Schwarz
Vielen Dank für Ihre Ausführungen. Besonders gefreut hat mich zu lesen, dass Sie mal für Swiss Radio International gearbeitet haben - den Vorgänger von SWI swissinfo.ch.
Ich kann Sie für Ihre Frage wohl nur an das [url=https://www.eda.admin.ch/countries/brazil/de/home/vertretungen/botschaft.html]Schweizer Konsulat in Brasilien[/url] oder an das[url=https://www.sem.admin.ch/sem/de/home/integration-einbuergerung/schweizer-werden.html] Staatssekretariat für Migration[/url] verweisen. Halten Sie uns auf dem Laufenden, welche Informationen Sie erhalten.
There are still states today that oblige their citizens by law to work for the state, its interests and thus against other states. It's better not to name names on the web if you don't want to get into more trouble. And if someone does not do what the state wants, then the relatives of the person are disadvantaged as a punishment, possibly excluded or taken into clan custody and so the person is "motivated" to do everything for the state.
If now a country like Switzerland naturalizes persons from such a country and the person was not officially expatriated there, then Switzerland has citizens which must work against Switzerland! Such regulations can introduce some countries also fast under the hand. It is therefore understandable if some countries are very careful with dual citizenship, look carefully from which country someone comes and you lose the citizenship as soon as you get the citizenship of another country.
Es gibt heute noch Staat(en) die per Gesetz ihre Bürgerinnen und Bürger verpflichten für den Staat, seine Interessen und somit gegen andere Staaten zu arbeiten. Namen nennt man im Netz besser keine wenn man nicht noch mehr Ärger haben möchte. Und wenn jemand nicht das tut was der Staat sich wünscht dann werden zur Strafe die Verwandten der Person benachteiligt, gegebenenfalls ausgegrenzt oder in Sippenhaft genommen und so die Person "motiviert" für den Staat alles zu tun.
Wenn nun ein Land wie die Schweiz Personen aus solch einem Land einbürgert und die Person dort nicht offiziell ausgebürgert wurde, so hat die Schweiz Bürger welche gegen die Schweiz arbeiten müssen! Solche Regelungen können manche Länder auch rasch unter der Hand einführen. Es ist daher verständlich wenn manche Länder mit doppelten Staatsbürgerschaften sehr vorsichtig sind, genau hinschauen aus welchem Land jemand kommt und man das Bürgerrecht verliert sobald man von einem anderen Land das Bürgerrecht erhält.
Do you have to be informed by the state/community when you are expatriated or can they do it secretly?
Muss man vom Staat/Gemeinde informiert werden wenn man ausgebürgert wurde oder können die das auch heimlich tun?
What do you mean?
Wie meinen Sie das?
My mother - a Swiss Citizen married my non-Swiss father in 1949. Lost her citizenship, and regained it.
When "equality" was proclaimed and Swiss women's were given the right to have their family members become Swiss, there was just one "small" difference for Swiss women: their children, if born before 1.1.1953 were excluded.
My father became a Swiss citizen automatically.
My brothers became Swiss citizens automatically.
My brothers wives became Swiss citizens automatically.
My brothers' children - became Swiss citizens automatically.
All the children of my mother's Swiss female cousins who married Swiss citizens are Swiss citizens - regardless of when they were born.
The children of my mother's male cousins - some of whom married non-Swiss citizens, are Swiss citizens, regardless of when they were born.
I am not. Because the correction of the Swiss law discriminating against women was only partial. I was born a month before the cutoff of point - and did not become a Swiss citizen automatically. I have to prove myself worthy of the right, taken from my mother when inequality was the rule in Switzerland.
I am very sorry about that.
Das tut mir sehr leid.
