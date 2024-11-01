Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

Until 1953, if a Swiss woman married a foreigner, she automatically lost her Swiss citizenship.

Until 1992, if a Swiss woman married a foreigner, she had to declare to the civil registry office that she wished to retain her nationality. Failure to do so resulted in the loss of her Swiss citizenship, and her children would not be able to become Swiss citizens.

Did you lose or give up Swiss citizenship? Or did you become a Swiss citizen?

What impact has this had on your life?

Tell us your story.