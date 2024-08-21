Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Central Bank, Stock Exchange Start Instant Payments Scheme

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Most Swiss companies and individuals are able to settle payments in seconds as of Tuesday, in what’s expected to be a boost for business and consumers.

The Swiss National Bank and SIX Stock Exchange said that the new instant payments system covers 95% of retail transactions. For now, about 60% of the country’s banks can process payments in maximum 10 seconds — 24 hours a day, including weekends and public holidays — with the remaining banks set to join by end 2026.

“For companies and commercial banks, instant payments expand opportunities for automating processes and linking with other services,” the SNB and SIX said in a statement on Wednesday. “Instant payments are likely to become established in Switzerland in the medium term and form the basis for further innovation.”

Similar services are already available in the euro area, where it is used for about 18% of credit transfers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
60 Likes
35 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
12 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR