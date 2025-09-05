Swiss alpine cantons protest proposed second home tax

Swiss alpine and tourist cantons would be disproportionately affected, they said in a press release. Cumulative revenue losses would amount to around CHF277 million, around CHF150 million for the cantons and communes of Graubünden, Valais and Ticino alone.
The proposal to introduce a new real tax to compensate for the loss of revenue from second homes is a false and ill-conceived solution, criticised the Confederation of Alpine Cantonal Governments. Its introduction must be approved by the national and cantonal parliaments.
More
More
Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value
This content was published on
The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament’s proposal.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.