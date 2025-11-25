Inside Geneva: is climate change the forgotten crisis?

COP30 has ended without a firm commitment to phase out fossil fuels. Inside Geneva talks to some campaigners who remain surprisingly optimistic.

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

“I’m actually quite hopeful, and I think that the answer is probably coming from the countries and the communities that have the most to lose,” says Candy Ofime, from the Climate Justice Team at Amnesty International.

Indigenous peoples made their voices heard at COP30

They have deep knowledge of land use and forest preservation, which can help us tackle global warming.

“The answer is us and that was part of the campaign that we had as indigenous peoples. [We said] ‘pay attention to the world.’ Basically the solution that many of us are looking for has already been happening in the indigenous local communities,” says Deborah Sanchez, from the Community Land Rights and Climate Initiative (Clarifi).



Some now claim that global warming is a hoax, but the scientific evidence proves otherwise. It is damaging our planet and our health.

“These are clever people who want what’s best for you and can read a temperature graph, and they know that there are concrete actions that you can take which are good for your health, as well as good for the planet,” says Diarmid Campbell Lendrum, from the climate change and health unit at the World Health Organization (WHO).

So does it matter that the world’s super power, and biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, stayed away from COP30?

“The US is usually a blocker, and sometimes having the biggest polluters not in the room allows for consensus to be reached. And so in this forum, decisions have to be made, and they will be made with or without the United States,” says Ofime.

Can the world tackle climate change without the US? Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva.

