Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Error Means $3.5 Billion Narrower Pension Fund Deficit

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland made a mistake in calculating its pension deficit that has left its retirement system with an unexpected boon.

The shortfall for the so-called AHV will now be about 4 billion francs ($4.7 billion) in 2033, down from more than 7 billion francs previously assumed, government officials said in a statement on Tuesday.

Pensions are a contentious topic in Switzerland, where a plebiscite earlier this year unexpectedly saw voters back an increase in pensions. 

Since then, ministers — who had recommended rejecting the measure — have been struggling to come up with the necessary funding, and are pondering a hike of value-added tax. It’s unclear how exactly the smaller shortfall in the system will help them.

“With its negative fear scenarios, the federal government has significantly influenced AHV policy and exerted great pressure to cut benefits,” the association of labor unions said in a statement reacting to the announcement. “Employees and pensioners have been misled.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR