Swiss Franc Falls to Two-Week Low After Half-Point SNB Rate Cut

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss franc tumbled after the central bank delivered a larger-than-expected interest-rate cut, a move that analysts say should stem the currency’s appreciation in the coming months.

The franc weakened as much as 0.7% to 0.9344 per euro, the weakest level in more than two weeks, pulling further away from its stronger level in almost a decade hit last month. The median expectation in a Bloomberg survey was for a 25 basis point cut. 

“After today’s decision it’s hard to argue for a stronger CHF,” said Jordan Rochester, head of head of macro strategy at Mizuho.

The franc has been the best-performing G-10 currency bar the pound so far this year as financial and geopolitical uncertainty has burnished its haven status. 

