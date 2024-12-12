Swiss Franc Falls to Two-Week Low After Half-Point SNB Rate Cut

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss franc tumbled after the central bank delivered a larger-than-expected interest-rate cut, a move that analysts say should stem the currency’s appreciation in the coming months.

The franc weakened as much as 0.7% to 0.9344 per euro, the weakest level in more than two weeks, pulling further away from its stronger level in almost a decade hit last month. The median expectation in a Bloomberg survey was for a 25 basis point cut.

“After today’s decision it’s hard to argue for a stronger CHF,” said Jordan Rochester, head of head of macro strategy at Mizuho.

The franc has been the best-performing G-10 currency bar the pound so far this year as financial and geopolitical uncertainty has burnished its haven status.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.