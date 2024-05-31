Swiss Franc on Track for Best Week of 2024 After SNB Warning

(Bloomberg) — The Swiss franc is about to finish its best week of the year against the euro after the central bank hinted at possible action to bolster the currency.

The franc has rallied almost 1% in the past five days. Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan raised the prospect earlier this week of selling foreign exchange as a way to counteract the country’s higher levels of inflation.

In the view of market strategists such as Lee Hardman at MUFG Bank Ltd, further weakness in the franc could prompt the central bank to slow the pace of interest rate cuts, or even intervene to sell foreign currencies. The franc has weakened dramatically this year as Switzerland’s central bank delivered the first interest-rate cut of a Group-of-10 institution in this cycle.

“The comments send a clear signal that the SNB will be less tolerant over further CHF weakness,” he said.

The franc also performed well against the dollar this week, rising about 1%. For May, the currency is up 1.5%, marking the end of a four-month streak of losses.

The currency slumped on Friday after the euro gained on data showing that euro-area inflation accelerated more than anticipated.

Jordan’s comments prompted speculation that the SNB may be considering a return to its currency stance from 2022 and 2023, when the SNB bought the franc as a way to curb imported inflation, helping to push it to a decade-high around 0.92 per euro.

After shifting away from that position in December, the low yield of the franc has made it a target to sell as part of carry trades that take advantage of the extra income offered by higher-yielding currencies.

Traders have also pulled back on bets for the SNB to cut in June. Swaps markets are currently pricing just a 39% percent chance next month, down from 66% at the start of May. ING strategists said the “slightly hawkish twist from the SNB” may support the franc, adding that the central bank is probably a long way off from resuming large-scale FX sales.

