Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Government Pushes for VAT Increase to Fund Pension Boost

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s government said it would favor increasing the country’s value-added tax over raising wage contributions to fund a recently decided increase in pensions.

Given a calculation error in determining the national pension fund’s deficit, an additional 3 billion francs ($3.5 billion) are available in 2033. This means that a boost of VAT is sufficient while deductions from workers’ salaries can be left unchanged, the executive said in a statement on Wednesday. A competing plan had envisioned raising both.

Switzerland’s sales tax is currently at 8.1%, among the lowest in Europe. The government wants to set the final increase in the rate in the autumn, based on updated pension-fund calculations. 

Swiss voters will have to sign off on the VAT increase in a referendum. Opponents can also challenge other elements of the government’s plan via a plebiscite.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR