Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Government Sees Lower Inflation Next Year Despite Rate Cut

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s government slashed its forecast for consumer prices, supporting expectations that the central bank’s out-sized interest-rate cut last week won’t be enough to stop them subsiding.

Inflation will come in at 1.1% this year, 0.3% in 2025 and 0.7% in 2026, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Tuesday. That’s down from prior projections of 1.2% for this year and 0.7% for next.

At its meeting last week, the Swiss National Bank reduced its key rate by a half point, while also significantly lowering its predictions for consumer prices. They match those of the agency known as SECO, apart from its forecast for 2026 inflation, which is slightly higher.

Officials there who are responsible for drawing up the government’s predictions expect the economy to recover next year. After an expansion of 0.9% in 2024, momentum is seen picking up to 1.5% next year, lower than the 1.6% previously seen.

In 2026, output will grow by 1.7%, according to the forecast. The growth projections are adjusted to account for international sports events, whose large revenues tend to skew Switzerland’s gross domestic product. 

“Export-oriented sectors sensitive to cyclical and exchange-rate fluctuations are facing a slowdown,” SECO said in a statement. “Industrial production capacities are currently underutilized and order books are weak, factors that are likely to continue to dampen investment activity in the near term.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

How have medicine shortages impacted you? What should be done about them?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
1 Likes
63 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR