Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

Swiss exports reach record highs in 2024 thanks to pharma

Swiss exports reach new record highs in 2024
Swiss exports reach new record highs in 2024 Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss exports reach record highs in 2024 thanks to pharma
Listening: Swiss exports reach record highs in 2024 thanks to pharma

After a setback in the previous year, Swiss exports grew slightly again in 2024 and reached a new high. Overall, however, the picture is mixed. This is because the record was achieved almost exclusively thanks to the chemical-pharmaceutical sector.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Specifically, exports climbed by 3.2% to CHF282.9 billion in 2024 as a whole, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Protection (FOCBS) on Thursday. Imports, on the other hand, fell by 1.6% to CHF222.3 billion, resulting in a new record surplus of CHF60.6 billion in the trade balance.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Although total exports increased again in 2024, only two of the eleven main sectors grew, according to the customs authority. Exports of chemical-pharmaceutical products climbed by 10%. Food and beverages were also up (+2.3%) – thanks to coffee exports.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR