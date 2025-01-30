Swiss exports reach record highs in 2024 thanks to pharma

After a setback in the previous year, Swiss exports grew slightly again in 2024 and reached a new high. Overall, however, the picture is mixed. This is because the record was achieved almost exclusively thanks to the chemical-pharmaceutical sector.

Specifically, exports climbed by 3.2% to CHF282.9 billion in 2024 as a whole, as reported by the Federal Office for Customs and Border Protection (FOCBS) on Thursday. Imports, on the other hand, fell by 1.6% to CHF222.3 billion, resulting in a new record surplus of CHF60.6 billion in the trade balance.

Although total exports increased again in 2024, only two of the eleven main sectors grew, according to the customs authority. Exports of chemical-pharmaceutical products climbed by 10%. Food and beverages were also up (+2.3%) – thanks to coffee exports.

