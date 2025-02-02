Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Made

World's smallest ski resort opens in Switzerland

The smallest ski resort in the world opens in St. Gallen
The smallest ski resort in the world opens in St. Gallen Keystone-SDA
World’s smallest ski resort opens in Switzerland
Listening: World’s smallest ski resort opens in Switzerland

The world's smallest ski resort opened in St Gallen, in northeastern Switzerland, on Saturday, drawing around 200 visitors.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This art project nostalgically nods to the days of the T-bar lift and subtly references climate change.

The four artists have transformed a residential building into a mountain lodge, complete with an Airbnb rental and a souvenir shop. In the garden, a steep 20-metre slope connects the top and bottom stations of the ski lift. This slope includes the world’s shortest black run.

On Saturday afternoon, artist Roman Signer marked the opening of the ski lift with a performance. Despite the lack of snow, the après-ski bar remained open.

The world’s smallest ski resort attracted significant media attention in the lead-up to the event, with numerous outlets covering the project.

