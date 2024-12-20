Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Perspectives

Swiss Solidarity raises CHF2.7 million to combat child abuse

Child abuse: Swiss Solidarity raises $2.7 million
Child abuse: Swiss Solidarity raises $2.7 million Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Solidarity raises CHF2.7 million to combat child abuse
Listening: Swiss Solidarity raises CHF2.7 million to combat child abuse

The national day of solidarity organized by Swiss Solidarity on Thursday raised CHF2.7 million (about $3 million). It is part of a week of action in solidarity with abused children in Switzerland and around the world.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The final total for the day was precisely CHF2,704,456, according to Swiss Solidarity – the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation, SWI swissinfo.ch’s parent company – in a press release issued late Thursday. The week of solidarity actions organised throughout Switzerland continues until Friday.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The money raised will be used to finance preventive actions, accompaniment and support for the young people concerned. The aim, for example, is to help set up shelters for young girls. Concrete, targeted assistance is planned in Switzerland and abroad.

More

Interior Mnister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has joined the fund-raising campaign. The cabinet minister, who once worked in the social assistance sector, is particularly sensitive to these problems. “We need to do even more, especially for early childhood, so that all our children have a solid foundation for their development,” she is quoted in a Swiss Solidarity press release.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
375 Likes
259 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Meeting of OSCE states in Malta

More

Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026

This content was published on Switzerland is officially in the running to chair the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2026, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday.

Read more: Switzerland announces candidacy to chair OSCE in 2026
EPFL: security flaws in AI models

More

Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models

This content was published on Artificial intelligence (AI) models can be manipulated despite existing safeguards. With targeted attacks, scientists in Lausanne have been able to trick these systems into generating dangerous or ethically dubious content.

Read more: Swiss researchers find security flaws in AI models
Indictment against two Swiss nationals for supporting IS

More

Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State

This content was published on The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has filed charges against two Swiss nationals, aged 22 and 28, who are accused of supporting the banned terrorist group Islamic State.

Read more: Two Swiss nationals indicted for supporting Islamic State
Parliament approves 2025 budget

More

Swiss parliament approves 2025 budget

This content was published on The Swiss parliament has finalised the 2025 federal budget, with the army receiving more money at the expense of foreign aid.

Read more: Swiss parliament approves 2025 budget

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR