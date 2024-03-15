Air Force to decommission Patrouille Suisse jets at the end of 2027

The jets used by the PC-7 team are set to be decommissioned. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ENNIO LEANZA

The defence ministry wants to cease operation of the F-5 Tiger aircraft at the end of 2027. Air Force Major General Peter Merz told SRF radio that the jets would thus no longer be available to the Patrouille Suisse PC-7 Team.

“It is the intention of the defence ministry to discontinue F-5 Tiger operations at the end of 2027,” said Major General Merz on Swiss public television, SRF, on Friday. Due to the current financial situation, the army is prioritising its funds for new equipment.

This would mean the end of the Patrouille Suisse aerobatic squadron in its current form. “Patrouille Suisse will no longer be able to fly on jet aircraft if the Tiger is gone,” said Merz.

What future air shows would look like is not yet clear. Swiss defence minister Viola Amherd is currently discussing this with the security commissions, Merz said. One possible option is to deploy the existing PC-7 team on propeller aircraft.

Ultimately, the decision as to whether the F-5 Tigers remain on the ground lies with parliament. Critical voices have already been raised, as presented on SRF.

Procured in the 1970s

The Federal Council had already proposed to Parliament in 2018 that half of the 53 F5-Tigers in service at the time be decommissioned. The remaining 26 aircraft continued to be used to relieve the F/A-18 Hornet with secondary tasks and for Patrouille Suisse.

The Tiger fighter planes with a speed of 1,700 kilometres per hour, a length of just under 15 metres and a wingspan of eight metres, have been in service in Switzerland since 1978. Their production was discontinued in 1989 following the delivery of the 3,806th aircraft after more than 30 years.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kc/amva

