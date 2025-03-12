Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss interior minister meets UN leaders in New York for women’s rights session

E. Baume-Schneider at the UN meeting on women's rights
E. Baume-Schneider at the UN meeting on women's rights Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is in New York for the UN Commission on the Status of Women session. She welcomed the adoption of a strong political declaration aimed at advancing women’s rights.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

This year’s UN Commission on the Status of Women session is especially significant, marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted. These documents are the cornerstone of international equality policy.

+ Equality “under threat” says ex-Swiss minister

While in New York, Baume-Schneider held bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women. She also attended several side events and visited a shelter for victims of violence.

+Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

