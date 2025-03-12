Swiss interior minister meets UN leaders in New York for women’s rights session

Swiss Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider is in New York for the UN Commission on the Status of Women session. She welcomed the adoption of a strong political declaration aimed at advancing women’s rights.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr E. Baume-Schneider à la réunion de l’ONU sur les droits des femmes Original Read more: E. Baume-Schneider à la réunion de l’ONU sur les droits des femmes

This year’s UN Commission on the Status of Women session is especially significant, marking 30 years since the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted. These documents are the cornerstone of international equality policy.

While in New York, Baume-Schneider held bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Sima Sami Bahous, Executive Director of UN Women. She also attended several side events and visited a shelter for victims of violence.

