February 9, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are set to overwhelmingly reject a popular initiative calling for an economy that does not violate the ecological limits of the planet. This initiative reached the ballot after the youth wing of the left-wing Green Party gathered over 100,000 signatures to request a vote. Follow our coverage here:
Swiss voters reject green overhaul of economy
Citizens have said a clear no to an ambitious proposal by the Young Greens to bring the country’s economy into line with “planetary boundaries”.
Swiss ‘environmental responsibility’ initiative: essential for the left, unacceptable for the right
On February 9 the Swiss will vote on a popular initiative on environmental responsibility. It calls for adapting the economy to the planet’s ecological limits within the next ten years.
