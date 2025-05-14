The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss government backs down to industry outcry over energy security plans

Federal Council waives stricter rules for the electricity sector for the time being
Keystone-SDA
Swiss electricity providers should no longer be obliged to fulfil strict liquidity and capital requirements to ensure energy security for the country.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The government has shelved its original plans to update the Electricity Supply Act following harsh criticism from the industry and cantons. This means the bill will go back to the drawing board.

+ Key points of the proposed Swiss-EU electricity pact

The government wants to set new rules for system-critical energy suppliers once a current rescue package expires in 2026. First and foremost, the owners (cantons and municipalities) were to be held accountable.

However, the new proposed new requirements regarding organisational structure, risk management and minimum requirements for liquidity and equity were defeated in the consultation process.

The Federal Council therefore instructed the Department of Energy on Wednesday to revise the bill by the end of the year.

As this will no longer allow for a seamless transition from the rescue package to a successor solution, the rescue package is to be extended by five years.

