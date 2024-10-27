Most illegal entries to Germany in 2024 came via Switzerland

German police officers check a car at a German federal police checkpoint at the German-Polish border in Frankfurt Oder, Germany, 21 September 2024. Keystone-SDA

The German Federal Police detected 53,410 illegal entry attempts into Germany in the first nine months of this year, it was reported on Sunday. Most refusals to entry occurred at the borders with Switzerland, the German Bild am Sonntag newspaper said.

SRF Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Германия «развернула» на швейцарской границе более 9000 человек Read more: Германия «развернула» на швейцарской границе более 9000 человек

In all, 28,321 people were turned away at Germany’s land borders, according to a report in Bild am Sonntag.

Rejections are possible especially if someone does not request asylum or if a temporary re-entry ban applies. Border controls are not actually provided for in Europe’s Schengen area. Germany introduced special controls at various borders almost a year ago. The police speak of an illegal entry when a foreigner tries to cross the border without a valid residence permit.

According to the newspaper Bild am Sonntag, most of the rejections over the first nine months of the year occurred at the borders with Switzerland (9,113 people). They were followed by those with Poland (7,862 people), Austria (5,468) and France (2,350).

The most frequently rejected applicants were Ukrainians (5,935 people), Syrians (4,709) and Afghans (2,396).

German officials identified 1,482 deported migrants who attempted to re-enter the country despite the ban.

In addition, 1,195 people smugglers were arrested and 1,088 people smuggling operations were uncovered. From January to September, German officials arrested a total of 7,783 people for whom outstanding arrest warrants were being executed.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser justified the order for stationary controls at all land borders from mid-September on the grounds of irregular migration and protection against Islamist terrorists and cross-border crime. The borders with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg were also affected by the expansion.

There were already controls at the border with France because of the Olympic Games in Paris, and there have been controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland since mid-October last year. They were already introduced at the German-Austrian land border in autumn 2015.

