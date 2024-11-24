November 24, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland

Listen to the article
The Swiss electorate voted on four issues. You can find all the results here.
This content was published on
November 24, 2024 - 11:40
More
More
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
This content was published on
Nov 24, 2024
Swiss voters had their say on Sunday on a set of ballots which went right down to the wire.
Read more: Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
Our analysis of the Swiss road network:
More
More
Swiss Abroad more favourable towards motorway expansion
This content was published on
Oct 18, 2024
As a rule, the disapora are more environmentally conscious in their voting behaviour but not this time.
Read more: Swiss Abroad more favourable towards motorway expansion
More
More
Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland
This content was published on
Nov 15, 2024
Some Swiss motorways are nearing saturation point. Some 50,000 hours were lost to traffic jams last year. But infrastructure is not the root of the problem, experts say.
Read more: Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland
More
More
Does Switzerland need bigger motorways?
This content was published on
Nov 5, 2024
The Swiss are about to vote on a government plan to add lanes to six stretches of the country’s A1 motorway. The referendum will be held on November 24, 2024.
Read more: Does Switzerland need bigger motorways?
On the other issues voted on:
More
More
Voters to decide on major Swiss motorway expansion
This content was published on
Oct 22, 2024
A referendum has been launched against the six-lane extension of the A1 motorway. Swiss voters will have their say on November 24.
Read more: Voters to decide on major Swiss motorway expansion
More
More
Voters to decide if Swiss landlords need extra rights
This content was published on
Oct 23, 2024
A national tenants’ association opposes two modifications to tenancy law and launched a double referendum. Voters will decide on November 24.
Read more: Voters to decide if Swiss landlords need extra rights
More
More
Will Swiss voters accept standardised financing of healthcare?
This content was published on
Oct 24, 2024
On November 24, Swiss voters will decide whether to accept uniform funding for healthcare. An explainer.
Read more: Will Swiss voters accept standardised financing of healthcare?
Our discussion programme:
More
More
Motorway expansion vote: ‘We need to rethink the way we travel’
This content was published on
Nov 14, 2024
Should Switzerland widen part of its motorway network? The two guests in our Let’s Talk debate discuss the proposal on which voters will decide on November 24.
Read more: Motorway expansion vote: ‘We need to rethink the way we travel’
Join the debate:
More
How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?
On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?
View the discussion
Our voting guide:
More
More
Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
This content was published on
Oct 16, 2024
Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register.
Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections
More
More
How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
This content was published on
Jun 4, 2014
Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.
Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
Articles in this story
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.