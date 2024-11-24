Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

November 24, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland

November 24, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland
Listening: November 24, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland

The Swiss electorate voted on four issues. You can find all the results here.

Our analysis of the Swiss road network:

Woman standing on motorway overpass

More

Does Switzerland need bigger motorways?

This content was published on The Swiss are about to vote on a government plan to add lanes to six stretches of the country’s A1 motorway. The referendum will be held on November 24, 2024.

Does Switzerland need bigger motorways?

On the other issues voted on:

Our discussion programme:

Join the debate:

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
93 Likes
90 Comments
View the discussion

Our voting guide:

Switzerland's direct democracy

How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

Subscribe to our special newsletter to get all the latest information you need on Swiss popular votes.

Debate

