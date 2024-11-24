November 24, 2024 votes: the results from across Switzerland

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss electorate voted on four issues. You can find all the results here.

1 minute

External Content

More

More Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords This content was published on Swiss voters had their say on Sunday on a set of ballots which went right down to the wire. Read more: Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords

Our analysis of the Swiss road network:

More

More Swiss Abroad more favourable towards motorway expansion This content was published on As a rule, the disapora are more environmentally conscious in their voting behaviour but not this time. Read more: Swiss Abroad more favourable towards motorway expansion

More

More Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland This content was published on Some Swiss motorways are nearing saturation point. Some 50,000 hours were lost to traffic jams last year. But infrastructure is not the root of the problem, experts say. Read more: Why cars still reign supreme in ‘rail-nation’ Switzerland

More

More Does Switzerland need bigger motorways? This content was published on The Swiss are about to vote on a government plan to add lanes to six stretches of the country’s A1 motorway. The referendum will be held on November 24, 2024. Read more: Does Switzerland need bigger motorways?

On the other issues voted on:

More

More Voters to decide on major Swiss motorway expansion This content was published on A referendum has been launched against the six-lane extension of the A1 motorway. Swiss voters will have their say on November 24. Read more: Voters to decide on major Swiss motorway expansion

More

More Voters to decide if Swiss landlords need extra rights This content was published on A national tenants’ association opposes two modifications to tenancy law and launched a double referendum. Voters will decide on November 24. Read more: Voters to decide if Swiss landlords need extra rights

More

More Will Swiss voters accept standardised financing of healthcare? This content was published on On November 24, Swiss voters will decide whether to accept uniform funding for healthcare. An explainer. Read more: Will Swiss voters accept standardised financing of healthcare?

Our discussion programme:

More

More Motorway expansion vote: ‘We need to rethink the way we travel’ This content was published on Should Switzerland widen part of its motorway network? The two guests in our Let’s Talk debate discuss the proposal on which voters will decide on November 24. Read more: Motorway expansion vote: ‘We need to rethink the way we travel’

Join the debate:

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways? On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this? Join the discussion 93 Likes View the discussion

Our voting guide:

More

More Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections This content was published on Switzerland grants voting rights to its citizens living abroad. If you want to exercise your voting rights, you must first get on the electoral register. Read more: Voting from abroad: How to register for Swiss elections

More

More How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page. Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

Subscribe to our special newsletter to get all the latest information you need on Swiss popular votes.