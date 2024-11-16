Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss government ‘not standing idly by’ in steel crisis, says economics minister

The Swiss government cannot stop a company's structural change with subsidies, said Economics Minister Guy Parmelin on Saturday, the day after Swiss Steel announced plans to cut 800 jobs in Switzerland and abroad.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The government does not pursue an industrial policy targeted at certain sectors, such as steel, even though other countries subsidise their steel mills, he said in an interview with Schweiz am Wochenende.

“On the other hand, the government can provide support through framework conditions and business-friendly programs, such as decarbonisation,” he added. More than CHF1 billion ($1.1 billion) will be earmarked next year for the abandonment of fossil fuels, he said.

The Swiss Steel Group announced on Friday that it was cutting 800 full-time jobs. In Switzerland, 130 of the current 750 jobs will be eliminated at the Emmenbrücke plant in Lucerne. The restructuring will affect production and administrative areas.

“When jobs are lost, it’s always a drama,” Parmelin said. But it’s not as if the government is standing idly by, he added. “We are using our legal room for manoeuvre, for example in the area of short-time working or with incentive programmes.” But one also has to think about the consequences of the measures. “And if another industry is hit by the crisis, do we also pay?”

‘Cautious optimism’ with Trump

Asked about Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency in 2025, Parmelin said that collaboration with the Republican billionaire’s government during his first term (2017-2021) worked well. Parmelin is cautiously optimistic about economic and scientific cooperation during Trump’s next term.

As for the conclusion of a possible free trade agreement with the United States, the situation is much the same as it was five years ago, Parmelin said. “The conditions on both sides are not sufficiently aligned.”

