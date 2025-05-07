Tunnel tolls for alpine crossings in Switzerland voted down

Motorists will continue to enjoy toll-free travel on motorways crossing the north-south Alpine routes. On Tuesday, the Swiss House of Representatives narrowly voted against introducing tunnel tolls.

Three motions from the Centre Party and the Liberal Green Party parliamentary groups were put forward to the House of Representatives. They were rejected by the slimmest of margins: 91 votes in favour, 90 against, and 7 abstentions. Maja Riniker (of the Radical-Liberal Party) cast the deciding vote.

The motions had already set out the key parameters. They proposed a variable toll to make better use of the infrastructure. Additionally, locals and the regional economy would benefit from lower prices. Measures would also be put in place to prevent drivers from avoiding the toll by using alternative routes.

The motions were put forward by the Liberal Green Party parliamentary group leader Corina Gredig, Simon Stadler (Centre Party), and Matthias Samuel Jauslin, a former Liberal Democrat who has since joined the Liberal Green Party. They pointed out that road tolls at transalpine crossings have long been a reality in other countries.

A tunnel toll would ensure that users contribute to the infrastructure costs, particularly on peak days. By applying it variably, it could help manage peak traffic. “If you drive at off-peak times, you pay less, and if you drive at peak times, you pay more,” explained Gredig.

“It’s time to set the course for transport policy,” added Stadler. He emphasised that it’s not just about the Gotthard, but also the St Bernard route. Dynamic pricing, he noted, is already used for flight tickets and in ski resorts. Stadler said he borrowed the idea from these examples.

Introducing a toll would help cover the high costs at the Gotthard, said Jauslin. He pointed out that the main cause of traffic jams on peak days is foreign through traffic, which uses the Gotthard to avoid tolls in other countries.

Transport Minister Albert Rösti also opposed the motions. He acknowledged that a user charge with high tariffs could improve the situation. However, he pointed out that with the toll, canton Ticino would be connected to the rest of the country only via toll roads that are open year-round.

