Geneva bans sale of disposable e-cigarettes

“These products, which are designed to appeal to young people, are a disgrace,” said local parliamentarian Jennifer Conti. Almost all members of the cantonal parliament condemned the harmful effects of puffs on public health. They also denounced the catastrophic impact of these disposable e-cigarettes on the environment.
Disposable electronic cigarettes, also known as “vape” or “puff bars”, have been available in Switzerland for around five years and are particularly popular with young people.
Several cantons, including Valais, Bern and Jura, have already passed bans. There are also similar initiatives in the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Ticino, Solothurn, Schaffhausen and Vaud.
Nationwide ban coming
A nationwide ban is also planned. In June 2024, the House of Representatives adopted a corresponding motion by Christophe Clivaz from the Green Party with a clear majority. The Senate followed suit a year later.
The federal government must now amend the Tobacco Products Act so that “puff bars” can no longer be offered for sale in Switzerland. Rechargeable e-cigarettes should be exempt from the ban.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
