Swiss Senate backs army engagement in NATO exercises

Swiss Armed Forces should continue to participate in NATO exercises
Generated with artificial intelligence.
According to the Senate, the Swiss army should still be able to take part in NATO exercises. On Wednesday, the small chamber rejected a motion for a ban on such exercises that was adopted by the House of Representatives in the summer.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The vote came out with 29 members against the motion, twelve in favor. The Senate thus followed its Security Policy Committee, which had recommended the motion of its sister committee in the House of Representatives be rejected without a dissenting vote.

The rejection by the Senate means that the matter is off the table. The vote was preceded by a lively discussion about Switzerland’s cooperation with the defense alliance and its compatibility with Swiss neutrality. Individual representatives of the right-wing and centre-right parties spoke out in favor of accepting the motion.

+ A majority of Swiss want closer ties with NATO

In the summer session, the House of Representatives adopted the motion of its Security Policy Committee, which wanted to ban the army from NATO alliance training.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Swiss researchers want to slow down ageing processes

