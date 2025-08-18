Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss army recruits remain in hospital after gruelling test exercise
Four recruits for the elite Swiss grenadier unit were hospitalised last week after taking part in a gruelling selection exercise in hot weather. Three remain in hospital with one placed temporarily in an artificial coma. The army says it will shift such exercises to cooler times of the day in future.
The incident occurred last Wednesday during an exercise at the Isone recruit training school in canton Ticino in southern Switzerland. Candidates for the Grenadier School had to run to several positions and carry out tasks independently, army spokesperson Stefan Hofer told Swiss public television, SRF.
“A total of 129 recruits participated in the run; four showed signs of heatstroke or dehydration and were taken to hospital,” he confirmed, adding that the selection exercise was carried out “according to regulations”.
One of the four recruits was placed temporarily in an artificial coma following the exercise due to his condition.
More
More
Swiss Politics
The Swiss army: your questions answered
This content was published on
A top Swiss army spokesman answers readers’ questions on the role of the forces.
Hofer said: “We are in close contact with the recruits and their families. Three are currently still in hospital, and one has already been discharged.” There are positive signs that the three recruits will leave hospital in the next few days, the army spokesperson said.
“The army is taking this incident very seriously, and we will investigate it internally. The issue of heat is nothing new; we have corresponding rules, which were also applied here.”
He added that the recruit training school in Isone will increasingly carry out such exercises early in the morning or in the evening in future.
The recruits were undergoing a special selection exercise to become grenadier guards. The training is known as being among the toughest in the Swiss army. According to Hofer, the exercise was conducted according to regulations, and food and drinks were available at certain stations. Further details are unknown.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
University of Basel to mark 125th anniversary of Nietzsche’s death
This content was published on
This month the University of Basel is celebrating the German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who was a professor there from 1869 to 1879. August 25th marks the 125th anniversary of his death.
Trump tariffs: Swiss brands struggle to adapt to 39% tariff
This content was published on
Swiss brands like Victorinox, the manufacturer of the iconic pocket knife, are struggling to adapt to the 39% tariff imposed by the United States on imports of Swiss goods.
Swatch withdraws ‘slanted eyes’ ad after China uproar
This content was published on
The Swiss watch manufacturer Swatch has apologised and withdrawn an advertising campaign worldwide following accusations of racism in China. The ad features a model pulling the corners of his eyes.
Bern exhibition reunites Kirchner paintings after 92 years
This content was published on
The painting Sonntag der Bergbauern (Alpsonntag) [Sunday of the Mountain Farmers (Alp Sunday) by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner (1880-1938) is being transferred from Berlin to Bern to feature in an upcoming exhibition at Kunstmuseum Bern.
Voters approve extension of Engadine Airport in Switzerland
This content was published on
Residents in the Upper Engadine region gave the greenlight on Sunday to the expansion of the regional airport at Samedan, one of Europe’s highest airports (1,707 metres) that serves the nearby resorts of St Moritz and Davos.
Trump made direct financial demands during call with Swiss president
This content was published on
During the telephone call between Karin Keller-Sutter and Donald Trump on July 31, Trump demanded direct payments from Switzerland, according to an investigation by SonntagsBlick.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.