Swiss Employers’ Association wants to gradually increase retirement age

Severin Moser, president of the Swiss Employers' Association, says a higher retirement age will help companies combat a labour shortage and deal with decreasing immigration. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

Despite last month’s nationwide vote that rejected the idea of raising the Swiss retirement age, the Swiss Employers' Association is keen to increase the retirement age to 66. This would have to take place in small steps, according to the association’s president, Severin Moser.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Associação Suíça de Patrões quer aumentar gradualmente a idade de aposentadoria Read more: Associação Suíça de Patrões quer aumentar gradualmente a idade de aposentadoria

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

Initially, the retirement age would be increased by half a year, and later by another half year, Moser said in an interview with the news group CH Media, published on Monday. He believes that Swiss voters would agree to a slower increase in the retirement age. A direct jump to 67 is unrealistic, he said.

On March 3, Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected a popular initiative by the youth section of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party. All cantons voted against a higher retirement age, as did parliament and the Federal Council. The proposal initially wanted to raise the current retirement age from 65 to 66 and then link it to life expectancy. The automatic nature of the increase was a deterrent, said Moser.

More

More Pensions: how the Swiss voted on March 3 This content was published on The results of the two pension votes in Switzerland on March 3. Read more: Pensions: how the Swiss voted on March 3

Decreasing immigration

The higher retirement age is a means of combating the shortage of skilled labour and decreasing immigration. This would secure the Swiss state old-age pension system in the long run. Moser assumes that immigration will increase less in the future than in the past. This is because neighbouring countries are also suffering from a shortage of skilled workers.

“Because we will lack skilled labour due to demographics, economic growth will decline, with all the negative consequences that entails,” he said with conviction. Companies are therefore reliant on employees who are at the current retirement age.

More

More Explainer: the three Swiss pension pillars This content was published on The Swiss cabinet and parliament are wrangling over reforms to the country’s pension scheme. How does the current system work? Read more: Explainer: the three Swiss pension pillars

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative