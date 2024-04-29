Swiss Trade Unions bemoan ‘lost decade’ for people on lower incomes

A "lost decade" is looming for lower and middle real wages, according to the report, which analysed the distribution of wages, assets, and tax burdens in Switzerland. © KEYSTONE / PETER SCHNEIDER

According to the Swiss Trade Union Federation (SGB), income policy in Switzerland is heading in the wrong direction. While top salaries continue to rise, low and middle salaries are stagnating in real terms, according to a report published on Monday.

After paying taxes and rent, people on middle and low incomes have less to live on today than in 2016, the SGB complains. A “lost decade” is looming for lower and middle real wages, according to the report, which analysed the distribution of wages, assets, and tax burdens in Switzerland.

At the same time, the situation of the richest is improving. High wages have risen, while the cantons have lowered income and wealth taxes for the well-off.

The SGB is therefore calling for a substantial increase in lower and middle incomes. There is a great need for action in the so-called women’s professions where wages are too low. In terms of tax policy, the “poll taxes” of health insurance premiums should also be reduced.

