Switzerland and Austria exchange soldier performance data
Switzerland and Austria are pressing ahead with research cooperation in the field of armaments. An initial technical agreement on the topic of "human performance monitoring" in defence research and technology has been signed, Armasuisse announced on Monday.
The aim of this collaboration is to promote the exchange of technologies and findings on the collection of vital data from soldiers, according to the statement issued by the Federal Office of Armaments Armasuisse.
The recording of vital data such as heart and respiratory rate, blood pressure or body temperature should serve to improve the physical and mental performance of service personnel and promote injury prevention. It is also intended to prevent heat exhaustion, Armasuisse spokesperson Samanta Leiser explained.
The technical agreement was signed during a two-day three-country exchange between Switzerland, Austria and Germany in Erding, Upper Bavaria.
The strengthening of cooperation goes back to an agreement signed by Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd at last year’s meeting between the three countries in Switzerland.
