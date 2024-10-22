Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Switzerland and Austria exchange soldier performance data

Switzerland and Austria with research cooperation in the field of armaments
Switzerland and Austria with research cooperation in the field of armaments

Switzerland and Austria are pressing ahead with research cooperation in the field of armaments. An initial technical agreement on the topic of "human performance monitoring" in defence research and technology has been signed, Armasuisse announced on Monday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The aim of this collaboration is to promote the exchange of technologies and findings on the collection of vital data from soldiers, according to the statement issued by the Federal Office of Armaments Armasuisse.

The recording of vital data such as heart and respiratory rate, blood pressure or body temperature should serve to improve the physical and mental performance of service personnel and promote injury prevention. It is also intended to prevent heat exhaustion, Armasuisse spokesperson Samanta Leiser explained.

+ Majority of young Swiss well-trained, army fitness test reveals

The technical agreement was signed during a two-day three-country exchange between Switzerland, Austria and Germany in Erding, Upper Bavaria.

The strengthening of cooperation goes back to an agreement signed by Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd at last year’s meeting between the three countries in Switzerland.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

