Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland must adapt laws due to EU asylum and migration pact

Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland must adapt laws due to EU asylum and migration pact
Listening: Switzerland must adapt laws due to EU asylum and migration pact

Switzerland wants to adopt parts of the EU asylum and migration pact. The government has submitted the necessary amendments to Swiss law for consultation. This will last until November 14.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

These are binding further developments in the Schengen/Dublin area, the government wrote on Wednesday. In order to implement these provisions, the Foreign Nationals Act and the Asylum Act in particular would have to be amended.

In the Dublin procedure, the rules on responsibility for asylum procedures should remain in place, but the deadlines for responding to applications for responsibility should be shortened. The transfer of responsibility for an asylum application from one Dublin state to another should be made more difficult in order to avoid secondary movements.

+ Schengen/Dublin accords are ‘positive’ for Switzerland

The Eurodac Regulation will also be revised. This is intended to ensure interoperability with other European IT systems. There is also a procedure for the rapid verification of persons from third countries.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

More

Local demand increases for Swiss sparkling wines

This content was published on Agricultural research sees new development opportunities for Swiss sparkling wines in the face of declining wine consumption. In a survey, half of consumers expressed a willingness to pay more for local products than for foreign ones.

Read more: Local demand increases for Swiss sparkling wines

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR