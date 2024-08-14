Switzerland must adapt laws due to EU asylum and migration pact

These are binding further developments in the Schengen/Dublin area, the government wrote on Wednesday. In order to implement these provisions, the Foreign Nationals Act and the Asylum Act in particular would have to be amended.
In the Dublin procedure, the rules on responsibility for asylum procedures should remain in place, but the deadlines for responding to applications for responsibility should be shortened. The transfer of responsibility for an asylum application from one Dublin state to another should be made more difficult in order to avoid secondary movements.
The Eurodac Regulation will also be revised. This is intended to ensure interoperability with other European IT systems. There is also a procedure for the rapid verification of persons from third countries.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
