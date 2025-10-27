Switzerland ranked world’s ‘most competitive’ nation
A study has ranked Switzerland as the most competitive country in the world thanks to its economy and education system.
The ‘Competitiveness Report 2025’ of the think tank Eight Competitiveness Lab assessed 58 countries in the areas of economy, education, society and sustainability.
Switzerland came first in the areas of economy and education, and scored highly for sustainability (fourth place) and society (eighth place). The Alpine nation came top for competitiveness in Europe, but also globally, said a statement on Monday by the consulting firm EightAdvisory.
Deep-rooted cultural factors such as pragmatism and lean regulations make the Swiss government more resistant to crises than its neighbours, it added. Moreover, the focus on future technologies, intensive international exchange and also the care for traditional Swiss values were praised.
Switzerland also won the top spot thanks to “its solid economic base, robust infrastructure, strong innovative capacity and fiscal conditions”, the statement concluded.
