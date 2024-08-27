Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies

Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, according to two studies. Keystone-SDA

Switzerland should focus on international cooperation to strengthen its position, say studies by the University of St Gallen and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

Both studies examined possible improvements to Switzerland’s armaments policy.

In one study, experts from the University of St Gallen make ten recommendations for action to close any gaps in future armaments requirements. Among other things, they recommend using direct offset transactions on a larger scale in order to establish a supply-relevant armaments industry in Switzerland or to create dependencies with foreign companies.

Offset transactions are agreements between procurer and supplier that ensure that part of the contract value is offset by transactions in the country of procurement.

Experts from ETH Zurich write in the other study that what is needed above all is to position domestic research and industrial players within cross-border arms supply chains and to skilfully exploit interdependencies.

