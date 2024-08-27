Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies

Switzerland should cooperate skillfully on armaments, according to two studies
Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, according to two studies. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies
Listening: Switzerland should cooperate more on armaments, say studies

Switzerland should focus on international cooperation to strengthen its position, say studies by the University of St Gallen and the federal technology institute ETH Zurich.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Both studies examined possible improvements to Switzerland’s armaments policy.

In one study, experts from the University of St Gallen make ten recommendations for action to close any gaps in future armaments requirements. Among other things, they recommend using direct offset transactions on a larger scale in order to establish a supply-relevant armaments industry in Switzerland or to create dependencies with foreign companies.

+ Is the Swiss weapons industry in danger of misfiring?

Offset transactions are agreements between procurer and supplier that ensure that part of the contract value is offset by transactions in the country of procurement.

Experts from ETH Zurich write in the other study that what is needed above all is to position domestic research and industrial players within cross-border arms supply chains and to skilfully exploit interdependencies.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
67 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
61 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Fight against skills shortage is insufficient according to financial control

More

Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office

This content was published on The federal government has been providing the economy with financial support for years to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers. In a new report, the Swiss Federal Audit Office concludes that these measures have only had a limited effect. There is still a need for action.

Read more: Fight against skills shortage is insufficient, says Swiss audit office

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR