Switzerland takes action against drug shortages

Switzerland takes action against drug shortages Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government wants to expand reserves, ease imports and support the manufacture of key drugs.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Drug shortages are becoming increasingly frequent. In response, the governing Federal Council is taking new measures, it announced on Thursday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Relocation of production to Asia and concentration of suppliers are making supply chains vulnerable. The Federal Council has already taken short-term measures in spring 2023. A new component will strengthen supply.

In particular, compulsory reserves are to be extended to include additional life-saving drugs. In the event of a shortage, medicines not authorised in Switzerland are to be temporarily imported for large patient groups.

The Federal Council also wants to support the production of medicines in Switzerland. In addition, the government itself will be able to produce medicines via the army pharmacy.

The Federal Office of Public Health has been commissioned to carry out the work.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.