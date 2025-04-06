Switzerland wants to spend CHF47 million on armed drones

Thomas Rothacher, deputy chief of armament and head of the UAV Taskforce, and former Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd in 2019. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss authorities are keen to buy long-distance combat drones as soon as possible, according to a Sunday newspaper report.

Français fr La Confédération dépense 47 millions pour des drones suisses Original Read more: La Confédération dépense 47 millions pour des drones suisses

This objective was drawn up by a “drone taskforce” of Armasuisse, the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement, set up last summer.

In all, CHF47 million ($55 million) are to be spent on the drones over the next three years, reported the NZZ am Sonntag. Armasuisse confirmed the information to the Keystone-ATS news agency.

“By 2027, we want to have the necessary knowledge and capabilities to be able to deploy armed drones over long distances in extraordinary situations,” Thomas Rothacher, deputy chief of armament and head of the UAV Taskforce, told the NZZ am Sonntag.

Initially, the drones could carry out explosive-free airdrops and simulate the use of weapons.

Armasuisse has confirmed that tests are due to start next year. The Swiss army plans to use the Val Cristallina firing range in canton Graubünden in southeastern Switzerland for this purpose.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

