Switzerland wants to spend CHF47 million on armed drones

“By 2027, we want to have the necessary knowledge and capabilities to be able to deploy armed drones over long distances in extraordinary situations,” Thomas Rothacher, deputy chief of armament and head of the UAV Taskforce, told the NZZ am Sonntag.
Initially, the drones could carry out explosive-free airdrops and simulate the use of weapons.
Armasuisse has confirmed that tests are due to start next year. The Swiss army plans to use the Val Cristallina firing range in canton Graubünden in southeastern Switzerland for this purpose.
Swiss army chief moots future purchase of armed drones
Switzerland needs to modernise its armed forces and is examining whether to buy armed drones, says Swiss army chief Thomas Süssli.
