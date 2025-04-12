The initiative for Swiss sovereignty was unsuccessful

A federal initiative seeking to ensure the primacy of Swiss national law over international law failed to garner the necessary support.

The initiative committee on Friday announced on Platform that the sovereignty initiative (for the effective protection of constitutional rights) had not collected enough signatures.

The citizens’ movement Friends of the Constitution, the anti-vax movement Mass-Voll and Aufrecht Schweiz are behind the text, along with the Pirate Party and members of parliament from the Swiss People’s Party.

According to the initiators, the text aims to defend democracy, which has been “massively eroded in recent years”.

Their targets are the European Union and above all the World Health Organisation (WHO), “which are holding Switzerland in a stranglehold”.

The committee launched the initiative in October 2023 and had 18 months to collect 100,000 signatures.

