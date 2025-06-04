Will Swiss president be forbidden from speaking English to counterparts?

Karin Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister who holds the current rotating presidency role. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland's president, Karin Keller-Sutter, should use one of the country's four national languages - French, German, Italian or Romansh - when communicating with international organisations, and not English, according to a motion that passed on Wednesday in the House of Representatives.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Karin Keller-Sutter ne pourra plus parler anglais à des homologues Original Read more: Karin Keller-Sutter ne pourra plus parler anglais à des homologues

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This should be the rule with organisations that have one of Switzerland’s national languages among their official working languages, according to the motion tabled by Swiss Senator Carlo Sommaruga, a left-wing Social Democrat. He put forward the motion in response to the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an intergovernmental organisation, to use English for Switzerland’s next national evaluation.

More

More English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem? This content was published on It’s not unusual to hear Swiss people from different parts of the country chatting away in English. But what does it mean for national identity? Read more: English as a common language in Switzerland: a positive or a problem?

With such a motion, “I will no longer have the right to speak in English with leaders of other countries and organisations”, declared Keller-Sutter, the Swiss finance minister who holds the current rotating presidency. She pointed out that German, French and Italian are the official languages of many organisations, including the European Union.

Nicolò Paganini of the Centre Party argued that Switzerland “may find itself having to take an interpreter to the table when all the other participants speak English”.

More

More English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland This content was published on The proportion of people in Switzerland whose main language is not one of the four national languages – German, French, Italian or Romansh – has risen significantly in recent years. Read more: English and other foreign languages on rise in Switzerland

The result would be unnecessary costs and an attack on Switzerland’s top priority, which is to put its interests first. These arguments did not take.

Jean-Luc Addor of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party reacted on behalf of the committee by saying that it was a question of common sense. Exceptions will of course be tolerated, he said. The House of Representatives accepted the motion by 93 votes to 81, with 15 abstentions.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch