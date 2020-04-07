Navigation

Science

Swiss stats Coronavirus: the latest numbers

vial
(Denis Balibouse/Keystone)

Here is an overview of the most important Swiss-related coronavirus data and graphs, which are updated automatically.  

In Switzerland, statistics on the spread of coronavirus come from different sources. Most of the data comes from the 26 cantons, but it is also published once a day by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH)external link. For the number of coronavirus-related deaths, FOPH sometimes publishes statistics a few days later than the cantons.  

SWI swissinfo.ch only publishes consolidated figures that come directly from the cantons. The source for these figures is an interface run by the Statistics Office of Canton Zurichexternal link, which meets high standards of data quality and availability.   

The graphs shown here are updated automatically with the latest statistics.

For an international comparison we use data from Johns Hopkins University. 

