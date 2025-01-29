Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss to End EU Stock Market Measures Amid Improving Relations

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland will remove the European Union from its stock market protection list, rolling back a measure it imposed in 2019 after both sides agreed to a deal to revamp their relations.

The decision, which takes effect on May 1, comes after the bloc removed its own restrictions on EU firms trading in Swiss equities last year, according to a government statement Wednesday. Switzerland and the bloc also agreed on a new deal to ensure the country’s access to the European single market last month.

“An overall assessment show‘ed that the Swiss protective measure with respect to the EU is now no longer necessary,” the government said. It also said there could be repercussions for Swiss companies in some cases,” citing as an example mergers with EU firms.

The Swiss protective measure was implemented as part of the country’s then ongoing spat with the EU. It redirected trading back to Switzerland by prohibiting Swiss shares from being traded in the bloc. The Swiss had put it in place in response to the EU’s non-recognition of the equivalence of Switzerland’s stock exchange regulations.

 

 

