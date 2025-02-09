Swiss Voters Reject Emission Curbs Over Economic Concerns

(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters rejected a set of rigid emission limits in a plebiscite, dismissing a call for more climate protection over fears that it would stymie the economy.

The so-called Environmental Responsibility Initiative, launched by the youth wing of Switzerland’s Green Party, was supported by just 26% of the electorate, according to an early government count on Sunday.

The plan demanded, among other things, that greenhouse gases emitted through consumption be reduced to 10% of their 2018 levels within the next 10 years. The Young Greens argued that such steps are necessary to keep what the Swiss consume within the boundaries of what the planet can supply.

Polls ahead of the vote had suggested such an outcome as a majority of the population deemed the economic costs of the measure too great. According to a pollster, citizens worried about jobs and a loss of prosperity, and feared a competitive disadvantage for Swiss companies. The country already has a plan to be climate neutral by 2050.

The initiative is the latest in a series of plebiscites launched by Swiss parties’ youth wings, including proposals for a strict cap on executive pay by the Young Socialists and for lifting the retirement age by the Young Liberals.

Switzerland’s system of direct democracy — in which citizens vote as often as four times a year on policy issues — give junior politicians more influence than they have elsewhere. The proposals may be rejected at the ballot box, but they still shape public debate, said Stefan Legge, a professor at St. Gallen University.

“It’s common in Switzerland that the different political camps launch vote campaigns for extreme demands,” Legge said in an interview. “Because even if they fail in a vote, this way you put a topic on the agenda.”

Plebiscites also allow up-and-comers to position themselves as next-generation leaders in national politics, adding an additional incentive to start such initiatives.

Another Young Socialist proposal — to introduce inheritance taxes on residents whose wealth surpasses 50 million francs ($55 million) — is expected to be voted on next year.

