Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Switzerland, EU restart financial market talks after long hiatus

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland and the European Union resumed talks on financial market regulation on Thursday after dialogue was suspended in 2017, the Swiss government said.

Issues relating to financial market stability, cross-border activities, capital markets, digital finance, cybersecurity, sustainable finance and insurance were discussed during a meeting in Bern, the government said in a statement.

The resumption of talks comes amid broader negotiations between Brussels and Switzerland aimed at updating economic relations, which the Swiss hope will be concluded this year.

The EU delegation was led by John Berrigan, who heads the European Commission’s financial services unit.

He met Swiss officials from the finance and foreign ministries, the Swiss National Bank and market regulator FINMA.

The Swiss team was led by Finance Ministry State Secretary Daniela Stoffel.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
40 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
26 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR