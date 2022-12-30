Switzerland 2022 in 13 photos

Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Our look back at the year in Switzerland features everyday photos of a nation that, despite its reputation, can also be uninhibited and cheerful.

This content was published on December 30, 2022 - 09:00

Robust budget: Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has resigned. Parliament pays tribute to his work.

7. Dezember, Bundeshaus, Bern. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Cold but colourful: The Christmas swim "Coupe de Noël" attracts more than 4,000 men and women every year. With a water temperature of about 8 degrees Celsius and air temperatures around 0 degrees, they swim in Lake Geneva..

17. Dezember, Genfersee. Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Consumer fun : Opening day of the Autumn Fair in Basel.

Basel, 29. Oktober. Keystone / Peter Schneider

A hint of glamour: Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the Zurich Film Festival to present her film "Marlowe".

Zürich, 25. September. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Gesture of solidarity: An art installation for Flag Day. Ukrainian women photograph themselves in front of a screen.

23. August, Biel. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Young and active: Scouts celebrate Swiss National Day. Some 30,000 scouts spend part of their summer break at the national camp in Valais.

1. August, Ulrichen. Keystone / Etienne Bornet

Picture-perfect prosperity: Summer weather on Lake Zurich.

17. Juni, Zürich. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Sexual criminal law: "Only yes means yes". This demand preoccupied Swiss politics. A petition was launched in May, and in December, parliament discussed it.

30. Mai, Bern. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Ambition and endurance: The Patrouille des Glaciers is a tough race. Sporty ski tourers conquer 57.5 kilometres with a climb of 4,386 metres.

27. April, vor dem Matterhorn. Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

Global Switzerland: Europaallee in Zurich serving as a filmset for a Swiss series called "Neumatt". This is listed in 190 countries and available in 30 languages.

6. April, Zürich. © Keystone / Michael Buholzer

Praying and singing: A few weeks after the Russian attack on Ukraine, 10,000 candles burn for peace in Bern.

11. März, Bern. Keystone / Julien Grindat

Singing and dancing: A carnival party after two years of the Covid pandemic.

5. Februar, Sachseln. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

