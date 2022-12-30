Switzerland 2022 in 13 photos
Our look back at the year in Switzerland features everyday photos of a nation that, despite its reputation, can also be uninhibited and cheerful.This content was published on December 30, 2022 - 09:00
- Deutsch Die Schweiz 2022 in 13 Bildern (original)
- Português 2022 na Suíça em 13 imagens
- 中文 13张图片：回望瑞士2022
- عربي 2022 في سويسرا من خلال 13 صورة
- Français 2022 en Suisse en 13 images
- Italiano Il 2022 in Svizzera in 13 immagini
Robust budget: Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has resigned. Parliament pays tribute to his work.
Cold but colourful: The Christmas swim "Coupe de Noël" attracts more than 4,000 men and women every year. With a water temperature of about 8 degrees Celsius and air temperatures around 0 degrees, they swim in Lake Geneva..
Consumer fun : Opening day of the Autumn Fair in Basel.
A hint of glamour: Actress Diane Kruger arrives at the Zurich Film Festival to present her film "Marlowe".
Gesture of solidarity: An art installation for Flag Day. Ukrainian women photograph themselves in front of a screen.
Young and active: Scouts celebrate Swiss National Day. Some 30,000 scouts spend part of their summer break at the national camp in Valais.
Picture-perfect prosperity: Summer weather on Lake Zurich.
Sexual criminal law: "Only yes means yes". This demand preoccupied Swiss politics. A petition was launched in May, and in December, parliament discussed it.
Ambition and endurance: The Patrouille des Glaciers is a tough race. Sporty ski tourers conquer 57.5 kilometres with a climb of 4,386 metres.
Global Switzerland: Europaallee in Zurich serving as a filmset for a Swiss series called "Neumatt". This is listed in 190 countries and available in 30 languages.
Praying and singing: A few weeks after the Russian attack on Ukraine, 10,000 candles burn for peace in Bern.
Singing and dancing: A carnival party after two years of the Covid pandemic.
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.