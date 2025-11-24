Syngenta Is Said to Consider Hong Kong IPO After Shanghai Pulled

(Bloomberg) — Syngenta Group is considering an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter, more than a year after it withdrew a plan for a $9 billion listing in Shanghai.

The Chinese-owned agricultural technology company is holding preliminary talks with financial advisers and may list in Hong Kong next year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

In the lead up to the Hong Kong IPO, Syngenta may work on disposing some non-core and unprofitable assets, the people said.

Deliberations are ongoing and may not lead to a share sale, they said.

A spokesperson for Syngenta declined to comment.

Syngenta had filed for an IPO in Shanghai in 2021 but pulled its application in March 2024, citing volatile markets. The company, which is based in Switzerland but bought by China National Chemical Corp. in 2017, said at the time it would look to restart the listing process in China or elsewhere when conditions suited.

First-time share sales in the city are heading for a four-year high this year, with proceeds potentially topping $40 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.

