Tech Fuels Stock Gains Despite Weak Economic Data: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A rally in the world’s largest technology companies lifted stocks, with traders taking in stride weak economic reports.

Equities extended their June advance as Nvidia Corp. rallied after a $430 billion plunge. The chipmaker snapped a three-day rout that had pushed it into a technical correction. Treasuries saw small moves ahead of a $69 billion two-year auction that will kick off this week’s trio of note sales.

US consumer confidence eased on a more muted outlook for business conditions, the job market and incomes. Home-price gains slowed as would-be buyers facing higher mortgage rates pulled back. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said she sees a number of upside risks to the inflation outlook, and reiterated the need to keep borrowing costs elevated for some time.

To Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets, Tuesday’s economic reports haven’t materially shifted the macro narrative.

“The job market is key to future consumer spending,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Research. “Investors will closely watch Friday’s personal income and spending release for any clues about future Fed policy. Markets could get choppy if the Fed’s preferred inflation metric comes in hotter than expected.”

The S&P 500 halted a three-day drop. Nvidia rose about 3%. Carnival Corp. jumped on a bullish outlook. Peers Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. also rose. A nascent rally in transportation stocks will face a crucial test late Tuesday when FedEx Corp. reports results that will shed light on the strength of the US economy.

Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.24%. Bitcoin topped $62,000.

Investor positioning continued to reflect a preference towards US versus European equities last week, according to Citigroup strategists. A team lead by Chris Montagu noted that S&P 500 and Nasdaq bullish positioning edged higher — but with slowing momentum on the latter.

Commodity Trading Advisors, or CTAs, are estimated to hold $130 billion worth of long positions — or the 84th percentile — in global equities, after selling $29 billion last week, and are likely to sell more in every market scenario this week, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Equity derivatives and flows specialist Cullen Morgan estimates that CTAs would sell $36 billion of equities, including $2.8 billion of S&P 500 futures, this week in a falling market, and $15 billion of stocks in a flat market. Even if stocks were to rise, they are expected to sell $3 billion of stocks.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. has offered to acquire Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. for about $35 a share in a deal funded mostly with stock, according to people familiar with the matter.

Airbus SE is coming up short on the millions of parts that make up the company’s commercial aircraft, and the situation is getting worse rather than better for the world’s largest planemaker.

Microsoft Corp. risks a hefty European Union fine after regulators accused the company of abusing its market power by bundling the Teams video-conferencing app to its other business software.

OpenAI has warned developers in China it will begin blocking their access to its tools and software from July, local media reported, suggesting the ChatGPT creator is taking a more active stance to bar users from nations where it doesn’t offer services.

AbbVie Inc. failed to win approval for a new Parkinson’s disease drug after US regulators found problems at a third-party manufacturing facility.

Key events this week:

US new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0694

The British pound was little changed at $1.2677

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.67 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.3% to $62,057.58

Ether rose 2.8% to $3,403

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $81.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,324.58 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Vildana Hajric, Alex Nicholson, Jeran Wittenstein, Ryan Vlastelica, Aya Wagatsuma and Jason Scott.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.