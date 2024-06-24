Tech Keeps a Lid on US Stocks as Nvidia Tumbles: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks kicked off the final week of June on the back foot as another selloff in Nvidia Corp. raised concern that the rally in big techs would be due for a breather.

The company at the heart of the artificial-intelligence revolution extended its rout, sliding 9% in three days. A surge in demand for AI chips briefly made Nvidia the world’s largest company last week. The firm has also become the most-expensive stock in the S&P 500 Index, with its shares trading for roughly 23 times the company’s projected sales over the next 12 months.

Following a tech-led stock rally, Deutsche Bank strategists led by Binky Chadha say US equities are set to pause. There is a lot of good news baked into markets at the moment, and if that optimism proves unjustified there could be downside risks, Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets told Bloomberg Television. The market continues to want to broaden out, but still struggles to do that, she noted.

“More broadly, last week saw some of the biggest inflows on record into large-cap tech/growth funds,” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. “That feels like a sign of froth after the run we have had. We remain concerned about a near-term unwind of many year-to-date leaders. If the S&P 500 is going to avoid a bigger pullback into July, bulls need to see continued rotation below the surface.”

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s antitrust feud with the European Union over allegedly illegal practices on the App Store intensified as watchdogs issued a fresh warning that could lead to more fines — just months after they slapped the iPhone maker with a €1.8 billion ($1.9 billion) penalty for thwarting music-streaming rivals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares soared after its drug succeeded in treating a progressive and deadly form of heart disease, potentially opening up a new avenue for the company’s top-selling product.

GSK Plc has lost out to Pfizer Inc. on a contract to supply millions of doses of its blockbuster RSV vaccine to the UK in a setback for the local pharma giant.

Sonoco Products Co. agreed to buy Eviosys, a maker of cans and other packaging, from KPS Capital Partners for about $3.9 billion.

Eurofins Scientific SE plunged the most in more than two decades after the laboratory-testing company was targeted by Carson Block’s Muddy Waters Research.

Online fashion retailer Shein confidentially filed papers with the UK authorities for a potential listing in London, according to people familiar with the matter.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s Dungeon & Fighter Mobile more than doubled the sales of longstanding Chinese best-seller Honor of Kings in its first month, according to independent research, suggesting the online entertainment leader may have finally found a marquee franchise to replace aging titles.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Fed’s Lisa Cook, Michelle Bowman speak, Tuesday

US new home sales, Wednesday

China industrial profits, Thursday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US durable goods, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Nike releases earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, Friday

US PCE inflation, spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0740

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2682

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 159.37 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.8% to $61,271.57

Ether fell 3.6% to $3,309.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.41%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.07%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,332.04 an ounce

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.