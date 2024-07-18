Tech Leads Stock Gains as Data Reinforce Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in big tech propped up stocks, while evidence of labor-market cooling bolstered the outlook for rate cuts. The euro fell on bets the European Central Bank will lower borrowing costs in September.

The Nasdaq 100 outperformed after a solid outlook from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. spurred a rally in chipmakers. Netflix Inc. is due to report results after market close. Meta Platforms Inc. is in talks to take a minority stake in the Ray-Ban maker amid a push to develop smart glasses.

Initial jobless claims rose last week by the most since early May and continuing claims jumped. The slowdown in the job market —along with recent moderation in inflation — bolsters the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates as early as September.

“The Fed asked to see more evidence of a cooling economy, and for the most part, they’ve gotten it,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Add today’s weekly jobless claims to the list of rate-cut-friendly data points. The path to September remains open.”

Meantime, the ECB’s next interest-rate meeting will be “wide open,” though policymakers will have significantly more information on which to decide whether another cut is warranted, according to President Christine Lagarde.

“The ECB remains on course for a second rate cut in September,” said Mark Wall at Deutsche Bank Research. “Despite some recent inflation data being less friendly, the ECB has excused some as one-offs and others as absorbed in profit margins.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.7%. Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 4.18%.

Corporate Highlights:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said third-quarter profit will fall short of Wall Street’s expectations as US carriers slash ticket prices to lure domestic travelers, keeping even the industry’s largest players from fully capitalizing on record summer travel.

Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s second-quarter results showed that discounts and new product launches weren’t strong enough to attract more value-seeking diners.

Blackstone Inc.’s real estate arm weighed on the investment giant’s second-quarter results, as high interest rates crimped property valuations and investors pumped less money into the business.

Ford Motor Co. will invest $3 billion to build its highly profitable Super Duty F-Series pickup truck at a plant in Ontario, Canada, shifting focus at the site after previously delaying plans for electric sport utility vehicle.

Abbott Laboratories nudged up its full-year profit guidance as strong growth in its medical-devices segment helped quarterly results beat estimates.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is considering separating its streaming and studio businesses from legacy TV, one of several options intended to boost its share price, the Financial Times reported.

Infosys Ltd. raised its sales forecast for the year in a sign that clients are gradually beginning to boost technology spending, encouraged by a resilient global economy.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Canada retail sales

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0916

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2978

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 156.50 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $64,885.13

Ether rose 1.9% to $3,482.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.06%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,463.42 an ounce

